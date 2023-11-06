Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Elias Pettersson, Leon Draisaitl and others in the Vancouver Canucks-Edmonton Oilers matchup at Rogers Arena on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

Canucks vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Canucks vs. Oilers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

Elias Pettersson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

Pettersson is Vancouver's leading contributor with 20 points. He has six goals and 14 assists this season.

Pettersson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Nov. 4 1 0 1 7 at Sharks Nov. 2 0 3 3 1 vs. Predators Oct. 31 3 0 3 5 vs. Rangers Oct. 28 0 1 1 2 vs. Blues Oct. 27 0 2 2 0

Quinn Hughes Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

Quinn Hughes has totaled 16 points (1.5 per game), scoring four goals and adding 12 assists.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Nov. 4 0 0 0 6 at Sharks Nov. 2 1 4 5 2 vs. Predators Oct. 31 0 3 3 5 vs. Rangers Oct. 28 0 0 0 3 vs. Blues Oct. 27 2 0 2 4

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

J.T. Miller's 16 points this season have come via six goals and 10 assists.

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Nov. 4 0 0 0 0 at Sharks Nov. 2 1 2 3 4 vs. Predators Oct. 31 1 0 1 2 vs. Rangers Oct. 28 1 0 1 2 vs. Blues Oct. 27 1 2 3 1

NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers

Leon Draisaitl Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

Draisaitl's four goals and nine assists in 10 games for Edmonton add up to 13 total points on the season.

Draisaitl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Nov. 4 0 0 0 1 vs. Stars Nov. 2 0 0 0 3 vs. Flames Oct. 29 0 2 2 3 vs. Rangers Oct. 26 0 0 0 3 at Wild Oct. 24 0 2 2 2

Connor McDavid Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

1.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

Connor McDavid is a key piece of the offense for Edmonton with 10 total points this season. He has scored two goals and added eight assists in eight games.

McDavid Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Nov. 4 0 1 1 3 vs. Stars Nov. 2 0 0 0 5 vs. Flames Oct. 29 0 1 1 2 vs. Rangers Oct. 26 0 0 0 0 at Wild Oct. 24 0 0 0 0

