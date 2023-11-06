Top Player Prop Bets for Canucks vs. Oilers on November 6, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Elias Pettersson, Leon Draisaitl and others in the Vancouver Canucks-Edmonton Oilers matchup at Rogers Arena on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.
Canucks vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
Canucks vs. Oilers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks
Elias Pettersson Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)
Pettersson is Vancouver's leading contributor with 20 points. He has six goals and 14 assists this season.
Pettersson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|7
|at Sharks
|Nov. 2
|0
|3
|3
|1
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 31
|3
|0
|3
|5
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 27
|0
|2
|2
|0
Quinn Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
Quinn Hughes has totaled 16 points (1.5 per game), scoring four goals and adding 12 assists.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Sharks
|Nov. 2
|1
|4
|5
|2
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 31
|0
|3
|3
|5
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 27
|2
|0
|2
|4
J.T. Miller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
J.T. Miller's 16 points this season have come via six goals and 10 assists.
Miller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Sharks
|Nov. 2
|1
|2
|3
|4
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 31
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 28
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 27
|1
|2
|3
|1
NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
Draisaitl's four goals and nine assists in 10 games for Edmonton add up to 13 total points on the season.
Draisaitl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 29
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Wild
|Oct. 24
|0
|2
|2
|2
Connor McDavid Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
Connor McDavid is a key piece of the offense for Edmonton with 10 total points this season. He has scored two goals and added eight assists in eight games.
McDavid Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 29
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Wild
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|0
