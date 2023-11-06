Will Carson Soucy score a goal when the Vancouver Canucks face off against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Carson Soucy score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Soucy stats and insights

Soucy has scored in two of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games versus the Oilers this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Soucy has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

Soucy's shooting percentage is 25.0%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have given up 41 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.3 hits and 11.1 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

