Can we anticipate Elias Pettersson lighting the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks face off with the Edmonton Oilers at 10:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Elias Pettersson score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Pettersson stats and insights

Pettersson has scored in four of 11 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has taken six shots in two games against the Oilers this season, and has scored one goal.

On the power play, Pettersson has accumulated two goals and six assists.

Pettersson averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.4%.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have given up 41 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.3 hits and 11.1 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

