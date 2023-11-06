Will Elias Pettersson Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 6?
Can we anticipate Elias Pettersson lighting the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks face off with the Edmonton Oilers at 10:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Elias Pettersson score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)
Pettersson stats and insights
- Pettersson has scored in four of 11 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has taken six shots in two games against the Oilers this season, and has scored one goal.
- On the power play, Pettersson has accumulated two goals and six assists.
- Pettersson averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.4%.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers have given up 41 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.3 hits and 11.1 blocked shots per game.
Canucks vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
