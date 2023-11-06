The Vancouver Canucks, Elias Pettersson among them, play the Edmonton Oilers on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena. Does a wager on Pettersson interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Elias Pettersson vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +165)

1.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

Pettersson Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Pettersson has a plus-minus rating of +10, while averaging 19:55 on the ice per game.

In four of 11 games this season, Pettersson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Pettersson has a point in nine games this year (out of 11), including multiple points seven times.

In seven of 11 games this season, Pettersson has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 37.7% that Pettersson hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 58.2% chance of Pettersson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Pettersson Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 41 total goals (4.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 11 Games 5 20 Points 10 6 Goals 2 14 Assists 8

