Can we anticipate Filip Hronek finding the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks play the Edmonton Oilers at 10:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Filip Hronek score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Hronek stats and insights

Hronek is yet to score through 11 games this season.

In two games versus the Oilers this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Hronek has picked up three assists on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have conceded 41 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.3 hits and 11.1 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

