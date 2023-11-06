The Vancouver Canucks, Filip Hronek included, will play the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Hronek are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Filip Hronek vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Hronek Season Stats Insights

Hronek's plus-minus rating this season, in 24:00 per game on the ice, is +10.

Hronek has yet to score a goal through 11 games this year.

In eight of 11 games this year, Hronek has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In eight of 11 games this year, Hronek has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 50% that Hronek hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hronek has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hronek Stats vs. the Oilers

On defense, the Oilers are conceding 41 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-14) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 11 Games 4 11 Points 3 0 Goals 0 11 Assists 3

