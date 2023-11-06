Should you bet on Ian Cole to find the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers face off on Monday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Ian Cole score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Cole stats and insights

Cole is yet to score through 11 games this season.

In two games versus the Oilers this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Cole has no points on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

On defense, the Oilers are allowing 41 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.3 hits and 11.1 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

