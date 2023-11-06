The Vancouver Canucks, Ilya Mikheyev included, will meet the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Mikheyev? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Ilya Mikheyev vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Mikheyev Season Stats Insights

Mikheyev's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:21 per game on the ice, is +6.

In three of seven games this season, Mikheyev has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Despite recording points in six of seven games this season, Mikheyev has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Mikheyev has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of seven games played.

The implied probability that Mikheyev goes over his points over/under is 45.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Mikheyev going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Mikheyev Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have given up 41 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-14) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 7 Games 2 6 Points 1 3 Goals 1 3 Assists 0

