When the Vancouver Canucks play the Edmonton Oilers on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, will J.T. Miller light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will J.T. Miller score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Miller stats and insights

Miller has scored in six of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has scored one goal versus the Oilers this season in two games (four shots).

On the power play he has three goals, plus three assists.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 25.0% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have conceded 41 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.3 hits and 11.1 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

