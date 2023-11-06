J.T. Miller and the Vancouver Canucks will play the Edmonton Oilers at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. Prop bets for Miller are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

J.T. Miller vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Miller Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Miller has a plus-minus rating of +9, while averaging 20:02 on the ice per game.

Miller has a goal in six of 11 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Miller has a point in seven games this year (out of 11), including multiple points five times.

Miller has an assist in five of 11 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability that Miller goes over his points prop total is 65.4%, based on the odds.

There is a 50% chance of Miller having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Miller Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 41 total goals (4.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-14) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 11 Games 5 16 Points 9 6 Goals 5 10 Assists 4

