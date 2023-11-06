In the upcoming matchup against the Edmonton Oilers, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Nils Hoglander to score a goal for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Nils Hoglander score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Hoglander stats and insights

In two of 10 games this season, Hoglander has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In two games against the Oilers this season, he has attempted one shot and scored one goal.

Hoglander has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 22.2% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have conceded 41 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.3 hits and 11.1 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

