The Edmonton Oilers (2-7-1) visit the Vancouver Canucks (8-2-1), who have won three in a row, on Monday, November 6 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory in Monday's contest.

Canucks vs. Oilers Predictions for Monday

Our computer projections model for this contest expects a final tally of Canucks 5, Oilers 1.

  • Moneyline Pick: Canucks (+100)
  • Total Pick: Under 7 (computer predicts 6.6 goals on average)
  • Spread Pick: Canucks (+1.5)

Canucks vs Oilers Additional Info

Canucks Splits and Trends

  • The Canucks have a record of 8-2-1 this season and are -1-1 in overtime contests.
  • In the four games Vancouver has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up five points.
  • Vancouver has won the only game this season when it scored two goals (1-0-0, two points).
  • The Canucks have earned 15 points in their nine games with more than two goals scored.
  • This season, Vancouver has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in three games has a record of 2-0-1 in those matchups.
  • When outshooting its opponent this season, Vancouver is 5-0-1 (11 points).
  • The Canucks' opponents have had more shots in five games. The Canucks finished 3-2-0 in those contests (six points).

Team Stats Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank
23rd 2.7 Goals Scored 4.36 1st
30th 4.1 Goals Allowed 2 2nd
6th 33.5 Shots 28.5 27th
13th 30 Shots Allowed 30.1 14th
9th 25% Power Play % 30% 4th
27th 71.79% Penalty Kill % 78.05% 19th

Canucks vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

