The Edmonton Oilers (2-7-1) visit the Vancouver Canucks (8-2-1), who have won three in a row, on Monday, November 6 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory in Monday's contest.

Canucks vs. Oilers Predictions for Monday

Our computer projections model for this contest expects a final tally of Canucks 5, Oilers 1.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (+100)

Canucks (+100) Total Pick: Under 7 (computer predicts 6.6 goals on average)

Under 7 (computer predicts 6.6 goals on average) Spread Pick: Canucks (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canucks vs Oilers Additional Info

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks have a record of 8-2-1 this season and are -1-1 in overtime contests.

In the four games Vancouver has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up five points.

Vancouver has won the only game this season when it scored two goals (1-0-0, two points).

The Canucks have earned 15 points in their nine games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Vancouver has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in three games has a record of 2-0-1 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vancouver is 5-0-1 (11 points).

The Canucks' opponents have had more shots in five games. The Canucks finished 3-2-0 in those contests (six points).

Team Stats Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 23rd 2.7 Goals Scored 4.36 1st 30th 4.1 Goals Allowed 2 2nd 6th 33.5 Shots 28.5 27th 13th 30 Shots Allowed 30.1 14th 9th 25% Power Play % 30% 4th 27th 71.79% Penalty Kill % 78.05% 19th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Canucks vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.