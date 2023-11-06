Canucks vs. Oilers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 6
The Edmonton Oilers (2-7-1) visit the Vancouver Canucks (8-2-1), who have won three in a row, on Monday, November 6 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory in Monday's contest.
Canucks vs. Oilers Predictions for Monday
Our computer projections model for this contest expects a final tally of Canucks 5, Oilers 1.
- Moneyline Pick: Canucks (+100)
- Total Pick: Under 7 (computer predicts 6.6 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Canucks (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Canucks vs Oilers Additional Info
Canucks Splits and Trends
- The Canucks have a record of 8-2-1 this season and are -1-1 in overtime contests.
- In the four games Vancouver has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up five points.
- Vancouver has won the only game this season when it scored two goals (1-0-0, two points).
- The Canucks have earned 15 points in their nine games with more than two goals scored.
- This season, Vancouver has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in three games has a record of 2-0-1 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Vancouver is 5-0-1 (11 points).
- The Canucks' opponents have had more shots in five games. The Canucks finished 3-2-0 in those contests (six points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Oilers Rank
|Oilers AVG
|Canucks AVG
|Canucks Rank
|23rd
|2.7
|Goals Scored
|4.36
|1st
|30th
|4.1
|Goals Allowed
|2
|2nd
|6th
|33.5
|Shots
|28.5
|27th
|13th
|30
|Shots Allowed
|30.1
|14th
|9th
|25%
|Power Play %
|30%
|4th
|27th
|71.79%
|Penalty Kill %
|78.05%
|19th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Canucks vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.