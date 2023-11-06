Quinn Hughes and the Vancouver Canucks will face the Edmonton Oilers at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, at Rogers Arena. Considering a wager on Hughes? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Quinn Hughes vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hughes Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Hughes has averaged 23:45 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +14.

Hughes has netted a goal in a game three times this year in 11 games played, including multiple goals once.

Hughes has a point in seven of 11 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

In five of 11 games this season, Hughes has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Hughes' implied probability to go over his point total is 63.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hughes has an implied probability of 56.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hughes Stats vs. the Oilers

On the defensive side, the Oilers are giving up 41 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-14).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 11 Games 5 16 Points 7 4 Goals 0 12 Assists 7

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.