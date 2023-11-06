In the upcoming contest against the Edmonton Oilers, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Sam Lafferty to find the back of the net for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Sam Lafferty score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Lafferty stats and insights

Lafferty has scored in three of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games against the Oilers this season, he has taken two shots and scored one goal.

Lafferty has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 21.4% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have conceded 41 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 22.3 hits and 11.1 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

