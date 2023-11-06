When the Vancouver Canucks play the Edmonton Oilers on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, will Tyler Myers light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Tyler Myers score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Myers stats and insights

Myers has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games versus the Oilers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Myers has zero points on the power play.

Myers averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.2%.

Oilers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 41 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.3 hits and 11.1 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

