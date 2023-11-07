When the Seattle Kraken face off against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Alexander Wennberg score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Alexander Wennberg score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Wennberg stats and insights

  • Wennberg is yet to score through 12 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.
  • Wennberg has zero points on the power play.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • On defense, the Coyotes are conceding 32 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.5 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

