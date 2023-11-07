Can we expect Jaden Schwartz lighting the lamp when the Seattle Kraken clash with the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Jaden Schwartz score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Schwartz stats and insights

In four of 12 games this season, Schwartz has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Coyotes.

On the power play he has three goals, plus one assist.

Schwartz averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.7%.

Coyotes defensive stats

On defense, the Coyotes are conceding 32 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

