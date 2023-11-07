For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Jared McCann a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Jared McCann score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

McCann stats and insights

McCann has scored in six of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Coyotes.

On the power play, McCann has accumulated two goals and one assist.

McCann's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 3.0 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are conceding 32 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

