Should you wager on Jordan Eberle to light the lamp when the Seattle Kraken and the Arizona Coyotes face off on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Jordan Eberle score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Eberle stats and insights

In one of 12 games this season, Eberle scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Coyotes.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Eberle's shooting percentage is 4.0%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are allowing 32 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.5 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS

