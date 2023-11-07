The Seattle Kraken's upcoming game against the Arizona Coyotes is slated for Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Kailer Yamamoto score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Kailer Yamamoto score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Yamamoto stats and insights

  • Yamamoto has scored in two of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
  • He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes have conceded 32 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.5 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

