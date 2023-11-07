You can see player prop bet odds for Nick Schmaltz, Jaden Schwartz and others on the Arizona Coyotes and Seattle Kraken ahead of their matchup at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Mullett Arena.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kraken vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kraken vs. Coyotes Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Jaden Schwartz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)

Schwartz's 10 points are pivotal for Seattle. He has recorded five goals and five assists in 12 games.

Schwartz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Nov. 4 1 0 1 1 vs. Predators Nov. 2 0 1 1 3 at Lightning Oct. 30 0 2 2 6 at Panthers Oct. 28 0 1 1 2 at Hurricanes Oct. 26 0 1 1 3

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Vince Dunn has racked up 10 points this season, with two goals and eight assists.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Nov. 4 0 1 1 3 vs. Predators Nov. 2 1 0 1 3 at Lightning Oct. 30 0 1 1 3 at Panthers Oct. 28 0 0 0 1 at Hurricanes Oct. 26 0 0 0 0

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -250)

Oliver Bjorkstrand is a top contributor on offense for Seattle with four goals and six assists.

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Nov. 4 1 0 1 1 vs. Predators Nov. 2 1 0 1 3 at Lightning Oct. 30 0 1 1 3 at Panthers Oct. 28 0 0 0 1 at Hurricanes Oct. 26 1 1 2 1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Nick Schmaltz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

One of Arizona's top contributing offensive players this season is Schmaltz, who has 10 points (four goals, six assists) and plays an average of 20:12 per game.

Schmaltz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Nov. 4 0 0 0 2 vs. Canadiens Nov. 2 2 0 2 5 at Ducks Nov. 1 0 0 0 4 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 30 0 0 0 1 vs. Kings Oct. 27 0 1 1 3

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Matias Maccelli Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)

Matias Maccelli is another of Arizona's top contributors through 11 games, with one goal and eight assists.

Maccelli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Nov. 4 0 1 1 1 vs. Canadiens Nov. 2 0 1 1 0 at Ducks Nov. 1 0 1 1 3 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 30 0 1 1 2 vs. Kings Oct. 27 1 0 1 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.