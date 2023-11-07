Will Oliver Bjorkstrand Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 7?
The Seattle Kraken's upcoming game against the Arizona Coyotes is slated for Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Oliver Bjorkstrand find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Oliver Bjorkstrand score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Bjorkstrand stats and insights
- Bjorkstrand has scored in four of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Coyotes.
- On the power play, Bjorkstrand has accumulated two goals and three assists.
- Bjorkstrand's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Coyotes are allowing 32 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.5 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kraken vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.