Can we anticipate Tye Kartye scoring a goal when the Seattle Kraken take on the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Tye Kartye score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Kartye stats and insights

  • In two of 11 games this season, Kartye has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.
  • Kartye has no points on the power play.
  • Kartye's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes have conceded 32 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.5 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

