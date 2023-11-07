Can we anticipate Tye Kartye scoring a goal when the Seattle Kraken take on the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Tye Kartye score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Kartye stats and insights

In two of 11 games this season, Kartye has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.

Kartye has no points on the power play.

Kartye's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 32 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.5 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS

