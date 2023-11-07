On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken clash with the Arizona Coyotes. Is Yanni Gourde going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Yanni Gourde score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Gourde stats and insights

  • Gourde has scored in two of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Coyotes.
  • Gourde has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Gourde averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.0%.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 32 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

