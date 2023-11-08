Deandre Ayton and his Portland Trail Blazers teammates hit the court versus the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Ayton had six points, 11 rebounds and two steals in his last game, which ended in a 112-100 loss against the Grizzlies.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Ayton, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-104)

Over 12.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 11.5 (-125)

Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Kings were 25th in the NBA last year, allowing 118.1 points per contest.

In terms of rebounds, the Kings were ninth in the league last season, giving up 42.2 per game.

Conceding an average of 26.7 assists last season, the Kings were the 28th-ranked squad in the league.

The Kings were the 18th-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 12.5 makes per game.

Deandre Ayton vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/11/2023 37 22 12 0 0 2 1 2/14/2023 37 29 11 2 0 2 4 11/28/2022 35 17 12 1 0 0 0

