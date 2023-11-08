The Sacramento Kings (2-4) are 7.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (3-4) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW+.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW+

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 111 - Trail Blazers 109

Trail Blazers vs Kings Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Kings

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 7.5)

Trail Blazers (+ 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-2.1)

Kings (-2.1) Pick OU: Under (220.5)



Under (220.5) Computer Predicted Total: 220.1

The Kings have covered the spread more often than the Trail Blazers this season, putting up an ATS record of 3-3-0, compared to the 3-4-0 mark of the Blazers.

When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2023-24, Sacramento does it more often (50% of the time) than Portland (42.9%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Trail Blazers are 3-4, while the Kings are 2-3 as moneyline favorites.

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

The Trail Blazers are the worst squad in the NBA in points scored (104.3 per game) and 10th in points allowed (109.7).

Portland collects 45.9 rebounds per game and concede 46.1 boards, ranking seventh and 21st, respectively, in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers are worst in the league in assists (19.9 per game) in 2023-24.

In 2023-24, Portland is 22nd in the NBA in turnovers committed (15.3 per game) and seventh in turnovers forced (15.4).

Beyond the arc, the Trail Blazers are third-worst in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (9.6). And they are worst in 3-point percentage at 29.5%.

