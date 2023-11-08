Wednesday's NHL slate features an outing between the favored Florida Panthers (6-4-1, -135 on the moneyline to win on the road) and the Washington Capitals (5-4-1, +110 moneyline odds) at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Panthers vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Panthers vs. Capitals Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Capitals Betting Trends

Washington and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals just twice this season.

The Panthers have gone 4-2 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Capitals have been listed as the underdog six times this season, and upset their opponent twice.

Florida is 3-2 (victorious in 60.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.

Washington has a record of 1-2 in games when bookmakers list the team at +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.