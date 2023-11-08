Trail Blazers vs. Kings November 8 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:17 AM AKDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Sacramento Kings (1-0) square off against the Portland Trail Blazers (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW.
Trail Blazers vs. Kings Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 8
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CA, ROOT Sports NW
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Deandre Ayton's numbers last season were 18.0 points, 10.0 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 58.9% from the field (ninth in NBA).
- Jerami Grant averaged 20.5 points, 4.5 boards and 2.4 assists last season. At the other end, he delivered 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Anfernee Simons averaged 21.1 points last season, plus 4.1 assists and 2.6 boards.
- Malcolm Brogdon's stats last season were 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 48.4% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc (third in league), with an average of 2.0 made 3-pointers.
- Shaedon Sharpe posted 9.9 points, 3.0 boards and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Kings Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis averaged 19.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists last season. He also drained 61.5% of his shots from the field (eighth in NBA).
- Per game, De'Aaron Fox recorded 25.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He also delivered 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Harrison Barnes' stats last season included 15.0 points, 4.5 boards and 1.6 assists per contest. He made 47.3% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 treys.
- Kevin Huerter collected 15.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He drained 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 treys per game.
- Malik Monk's stats last season included 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He drained 44.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 triples.
Trail Blazers vs. Kings Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Kings
|Trail Blazers
|120.7
|Points Avg.
|113.4
|118.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|117.4
|49.4%
|Field Goal %
|47.4%
|36.9%
|Three Point %
|36.5%
