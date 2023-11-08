Check out the injury report for the Portland Trail Blazers (3-4), which currently has four players listed on it, as the Trail Blazers prepare for their matchup with the Sacramento Kings (2-4) at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, November 8 at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Trail Blazers dropped their last matchup 112-100 against the Grizzlies on Sunday. Jerami Grant scored 27 points in the Trail Blazers' loss, leading the team.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Scoot Henderson PG Questionable Ankle 7.3 2.3 3.0 Ishmail Wainright SF Questionable Calf Robert Williams III C Questionable Knee 7.3 5.7 1.3 Anfernee Simons SG Out Thumb 18.0 2.0 4.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Kings Injuries: Trey Lyles: Out (Calf), De'Aaron Fox: Out (Ankle)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW+

NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.