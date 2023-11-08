The Sacramento Kings (2-4) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (3-4) on November 8, 2023 at Golden 1 Center.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Trail Blazers vs Kings Additional Info

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers' 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (48.9%).

The Kings are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank fourth.

The Trail Blazers' 104.3 points per game are 11.4 fewer points than the 115.7 the Kings give up.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

The Trail Blazers scored 115.6 points per game at home last season, and 111.2 on the road.

The Trail Blazers gave up more points at home (119.3 per game) than away (115.5) last season.

The Trail Blazers sunk more 3-pointers at home (13.6 per game) than on the road (12.2) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.1%) than away (35.8%).

Trail Blazers Injuries