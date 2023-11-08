Top Player Prop Bets for Trail Blazers vs. Kings on November 8, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Domantas Sabonis, Shaedon Sharpe and others are listed when the Sacramento Kings host the Portland Trail Blazers at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday (starting at 10:00 PM ET).
Trail Blazers vs. Kings Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Trail Blazers vs Kings Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers
Shaedon Sharpe Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|20.5 (Over: -108)
|5.5 (Over: +102)
|3.5 (Over: -132)
|2.5 (Over: -102)
- Sharpe is averaging 19.3 points in the 2023-24 season, 1.2 lower than Wednesday's prop total.
- His rebounding average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.
- Sharpe's assist average -- 2.3 -- is 1.2 lower than Wednesday's prop bet (3.5).
- Sharpe has made 2.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).
Malcolm Brogdon Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (Over: -104)
|4.5 (Over: -139)
|7.5 (Over: -154)
|2.5 (Over: -114)
- Malcolm Brogdon has racked up 18.7 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 3.8 points fewer than Wednesday's points prop total.
- He has averaged 0.2 more rebounds per game (4.7) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (4.5).
- Brogdon has averaged 3.7 assists per game this season, 3.8 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (7.5).
- Brogdon has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).
Deandre Ayton Props
|PTS
|REB
|12.5 (Over: -104)
|11.5 (Over: -128)
- The 8.3 points Deandre Ayton scores per game are 4.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday (12.5).
- He has pulled down 12 rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.
NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings
Domantas Sabonis Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|19.5 (Over: -102)
|12.5 (Over: -120)
|7.5 (Over: -125)
- The 19.5 points prop bet over/under set for Sabonis on Wednesday is 1.8 more than his scoring average on the season (17.7).
- His per-game rebound average of 15 is 2.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (12.5).
- Sabonis has averaged 5.7 assists per game this year, 1.8 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (7.5).
Keegan Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (Over: -104)
|4.5 (Over: -139)
|7.5 (Over: -154)
|2.5 (Over: -114)
- The 15.5-point total set for Keegan Murray on Wednesday is 0.5 less than his season scoring average.
- He averages 2.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 5.5.
- His 3.3 made three-pointers average is 0.8 higher than his over/under on Wednesday.
