Player prop bet odds for Domantas Sabonis, Shaedon Sharpe and others are listed when the Sacramento Kings host the Portland Trail Blazers at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday (starting at 10:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW+

NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers vs Kings Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Shaedon Sharpe Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -132) 2.5 (Over: -102)

Sharpe is averaging 19.3 points in the 2023-24 season, 1.2 lower than Wednesday's prop total.

His rebounding average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Sharpe's assist average -- 2.3 -- is 1.2 lower than Wednesday's prop bet (3.5).

Sharpe has made 2.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Get Sharpe gear at Fanatics!

Malcolm Brogdon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -139) 7.5 (Over: -154) 2.5 (Over: -114)

Malcolm Brogdon has racked up 18.7 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 3.8 points fewer than Wednesday's points prop total.

He has averaged 0.2 more rebounds per game (4.7) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (4.5).

Brogdon has averaged 3.7 assists per game this season, 3.8 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (7.5).

Brogdon has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: -104) 11.5 (Over: -128)

The 8.3 points Deandre Ayton scores per game are 4.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday (12.5).

He has pulled down 12 rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 19.5 (Over: -102) 12.5 (Over: -120) 7.5 (Over: -125)

The 19.5 points prop bet over/under set for Sabonis on Wednesday is 1.8 more than his scoring average on the season (17.7).

His per-game rebound average of 15 is 2.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (12.5).

Sabonis has averaged 5.7 assists per game this year, 1.8 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (7.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Keegan Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -139) 7.5 (Over: -154) 2.5 (Over: -114)

The 15.5-point total set for Keegan Murray on Wednesday is 0.5 less than his season scoring average.

He averages 2.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 5.5.

His 3.3 made three-pointers average is 0.8 higher than his over/under on Wednesday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.