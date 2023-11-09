Should you wager on Andrei Kuzmenko to find the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks and the Ottawa Senators go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Kuzmenko stats and insights

In three of 12 games this season, Kuzmenko has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Senators yet this season.

Kuzmenko has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

He has a 15.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 38 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

