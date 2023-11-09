Andrei Kuzmenko will be on the ice when the Vancouver Canucks and Ottawa Senators meet on Thursday at Canadian Tire Centre, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Kuzmenko's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Andrei Kuzmenko vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Kuzmenko Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Kuzmenko has averaged 15:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +5.

Kuzmenko has a goal in three of 12 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Kuzmenko has a point in eight of 12 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In seven of 12 games this year, Kuzmenko has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Kuzmenko hits the over on his points prop total is 58.2%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kuzmenko has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kuzmenko Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 38 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +6.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 12 Games 2 10 Points 2 3 Goals 2 7 Assists 0

