The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming contest against the Ottawa Senators is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Anthony Beauvillier find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Beauvillier stats and insights

In one of 12 games so far this season, Beauvillier has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Senators.

Beauvillier has scored one goal on the power play.

He has an 8.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 38 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+

