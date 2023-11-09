The Colorado Avalanche (8-3) will attempt to prolong a four-game home win streak when they square off against the Seattle Kraken (4-6-3) on Thursday, November 9 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Kraken have put up a 4-4-2 record over their last 10 contests. They have scored 32 total goals (nine power-play goals on 31 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 29.0%) while conceding 33 goals to their opponents.

Prepare for this matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will come out on top in Thursday's game.

Kraken vs. Avalanche Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this matchup calls for a final tally of Avalanche 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-225)

Avalanche (-225) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Avalanche (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kraken vs Avalanche Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken (4-6-3 overall) have posted a record of 2-3-5 in matchups that have required OT this season.

Seattle has earned five points (2-1-1) in its four games decided by one goal.

This season the Kraken scored only one goal in four games and they finished 0-3-1 in those matchups.

Seattle has one point (0-1-1) in two games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Kraken have scored more than two goals six times, earning nine points from those matchups (4-1-1).

This season, Seattle has recorded a single power-play goal in four games has a record of 1-1-2 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 2-2-2 (six points).

The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in six games. The Kraken finished 1-4-1 in those contests (three points).

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 13th 3.36 Goals Scored 2.62 28th 6th 2.82 Goals Allowed 3.38 21st 3rd 34.6 Shots 31.4 15th 8th 28.6 Shots Allowed 32.2 22nd 15th 18.6% Power Play % 26.32% 8th 4th 89.13% Penalty Kill % 70.27% 27th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.