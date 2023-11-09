On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks clash with the Ottawa Senators. Is Brock Boeser going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Brock Boeser score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Boeser stats and insights

Boeser has scored in five of 12 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Senators.

He has five goals on the power play, and also one assist.

Boeser averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 28.6%.

Senators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Senators are conceding 38 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

