The Vancouver Canucks, with Brock Boeser, take the ice Thursday versus the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Boeser's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Brock Boeser vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Boeser Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Boeser has averaged 18:41 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +8.

In Boeser's 12 games played this season he's scored in five of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In nine of 12 games this year, Boeser has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Boeser has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 12 games played.

The implied probability that Boeser goes over his points prop total is 60.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 39.2% chance of Boeser having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Boeser Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 38 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 12 Games 2 15 Points 2 10 Goals 0 5 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.