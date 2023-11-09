The injury report for the Vancouver Canucks (9-2-1) heading into their matchup with the Ottawa Senators (5-6) currently includes three players. The matchup is slated for 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9.

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Teddy Blueger C Out Leg
Guillaume Brisebois D Out Upper Body
Tucker Poolman D Out Head

Ottawa Senators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Ridly Greig C Out Lower Body
Erik Brannstrom D Questionable Undisclosed
Artem Zub D Questionable Concussion
Mark Kastelic C Out Lower Body
Thomas Chabot D Out Hand

Canucks vs. Senators Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Ottawa, Ontario
  • Arena: Canadian Tire Centre

Canucks Season Insights

  • Vancouver is the highest-scoring team in the league, with 54 total goals (4.5 per game, on 7.8 assists per contest).
  • Its goal differential (+30) leads the league.

Senators Season Insights

  • The Senators are seventh in the NHL in scoring (44 goals, four per game).
  • Ottawa allows 3.4 goals per game (38 total), which ranks 16th in the NHL.
  • With a goal differential of +6, they are seventh-best in the league.

Canucks vs. Senators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Canucks (-115) Senators (-105) 6.5

