The injury report for the Vancouver Canucks (9-2-1) heading into their matchup with the Ottawa Senators (5-6) currently includes three players. The matchup is slated for 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Teddy Blueger C Out Leg Guillaume Brisebois D Out Upper Body Tucker Poolman D Out Head

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ottawa Senators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ridly Greig C Out Lower Body Erik Brannstrom D Questionable Undisclosed Artem Zub D Questionable Concussion Mark Kastelic C Out Lower Body Thomas Chabot D Out Hand

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canucks vs. Senators Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Ottawa, Ontario

Ottawa, Ontario Arena: Canadian Tire Centre

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canucks Season Insights

Vancouver is the highest-scoring team in the league, with 54 total goals (4.5 per game, on 7.8 assists per contest).

Its goal differential (+30) leads the league.

Senators Season Insights

The Senators are seventh in the NHL in scoring (44 goals, four per game).

Ottawa allows 3.4 goals per game (38 total), which ranks 16th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of +6, they are seventh-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Canucks vs. Senators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Canucks (-115) Senators (-105) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.