Canucks vs. Senators Injury Report Today - November 9
The injury report for the Vancouver Canucks (9-2-1) heading into their matchup with the Ottawa Senators (5-6) currently includes three players. The matchup is slated for 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9.
Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Teddy Blueger
|C
|Out
|Leg
|Guillaume Brisebois
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Tucker Poolman
|D
|Out
|Head
Ottawa Senators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ridly Greig
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Erik Brannstrom
|D
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Artem Zub
|D
|Questionable
|Concussion
|Mark Kastelic
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Thomas Chabot
|D
|Out
|Hand
Canucks vs. Senators Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Ottawa, Ontario
- Arena: Canadian Tire Centre
Canucks Season Insights
- Vancouver is the highest-scoring team in the league, with 54 total goals (4.5 per game, on 7.8 assists per contest).
- Its goal differential (+30) leads the league.
Senators Season Insights
- The Senators are seventh in the NHL in scoring (44 goals, four per game).
- Ottawa allows 3.4 goals per game (38 total), which ranks 16th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of +6, they are seventh-best in the league.
Canucks vs. Senators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Canucks (-115)
|Senators (-105)
|6.5
