How to Watch the Canucks vs. Senators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:16 AM AKST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Vancouver Canucks (9-2-1) -- who've won four in a row -- visit the Ottawa Senators (5-6) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
ESPN+ will air this Canucks versus Senators matchup.
Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Canucks vs Senators Additional Info
|Canucks vs Senators Prediction
|Canucks vs Senators Odds/Over/Under
|Canucks vs Senators Betting Trends & Stats
|Canucks vs Senators Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks have conceded 24 total goals (just two per game), the second-fewest in NHL action.
- The Canucks' 54 total goals (4.5 per game on 7.8 assists per contest) lead the NHL.
- On the defensive end, the Canucks have given up two goals per game (20 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 4.2 goals-per-game average (42 total) over that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Pettersson
|12
|6
|15
|21
|6
|6
|45.2%
|Quinn Hughes
|12
|5
|15
|20
|7
|6
|-
|J.T. Miller
|12
|7
|11
|18
|9
|5
|55.9%
|Brock Boeser
|12
|10
|5
|15
|7
|2
|0%
|Filip Hronek
|12
|0
|13
|13
|13
|1
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Senators Stats & Trends
- The Senators give up 3.4 goals per game (38 in total), 16th in the NHL.
- The Senators are seventh in the league in scoring (44 goals, four per game).
- On the defensive end, the Senators have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 4.1 goals-per-game average (41 total) over that span.
Senators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tim Stützle
|11
|3
|12
|15
|13
|9
|46.4%
|Claude Giroux
|11
|5
|8
|13
|7
|6
|61.1%
|Mathieu Joseph
|11
|3
|9
|12
|5
|5
|40%
|Brady Tkachuk
|11
|8
|3
|11
|8
|5
|48%
|Vladimir Tarasenko
|11
|3
|8
|11
|4
|2
|50%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.