The Vancouver Canucks (9-2-1) -- who've won four in a row -- visit the Ottawa Senators (5-6) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

ESPN+ will air this Canucks versus Senators matchup.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Canucks vs Senators Additional Info

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks have conceded 24 total goals (just two per game), the second-fewest in NHL action.

The Canucks' 54 total goals (4.5 per game on 7.8 assists per contest) lead the NHL.

On the defensive end, the Canucks have given up two goals per game (20 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 4.2 goals-per-game average (42 total) over that stretch.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Elias Pettersson 12 6 15 21 6 6 45.2% Quinn Hughes 12 5 15 20 7 6 - J.T. Miller 12 7 11 18 9 5 55.9% Brock Boeser 12 10 5 15 7 2 0% Filip Hronek 12 0 13 13 13 1 -

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators give up 3.4 goals per game (38 in total), 16th in the NHL.

The Senators are seventh in the league in scoring (44 goals, four per game).

On the defensive end, the Senators have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 4.1 goals-per-game average (41 total) over that span.

Senators Key Players