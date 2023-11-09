The Vancouver Canucks (9-2-1) are slightly favored when they visit the Ottawa Senators (5-6) on Thursday, November 9 in what is expected to be a close matchup. The Canucks are -115 on the moneyline to win against the Senators (-105) in the game, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Canucks vs. Senators Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+ Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Canucks vs. Senators Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Canucks vs. Senators Betting Trends

Vancouver and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in eight of 12 games this season.

The Canucks have been victorious in three of their four games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (75.0%).

The Senators have claimed an upset victory in two of the five games they have played while the underdog this season.

Vancouver is 3-1 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).

Ottawa has five games this season playing as the underdog by -105 or longer, and is 2-3 in those contests.

