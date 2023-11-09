The Vancouver Canucks (9-2-1) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they face the Ottawa Senators (5-6) on the road on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Before watching this matchup, here is a peek at which club we pick to come out on top in Thursday's action on the ice.

Canucks vs. Senators Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this contest predicts a final score of Canucks 4, Senators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-115)

Canucks (-115) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.9 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.9 goals on average) Spread Pick: Senators (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks have finished -1-1 in overtime contests to contribute to an overall record of 9-2-1.

Vancouver is 2-1-1 (five points) in its four games decided by one goal.

Vancouver has won the only game this season when it scored exactly two goals (1-0-0, two points).

The Canucks have scored more than two goals in 10 games (8-1-1, 17 points).

In the three games when Vancouver has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 2-0-1 to register five points.

In the six games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Vancouver is 5-0-1 (11 points).

The Canucks have been outshot by opponents in six games, going 4-2-0 to record eight points.

Team Stats Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Senators AVG Senators Rank 1st 4.5 Goals Scored 4 3rd 2nd 2 Goals Allowed 3.45 23rd 25th 29.1 Shots 32.5 11th 18th 31.1 Shots Allowed 31.2 19th 4th 32.61% Power Play % 22.92% 12th 18th 77.27% Penalty Kill % 73.68% 22nd

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Canucks vs. Senators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.