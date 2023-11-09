The Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson and the Ottawa Senators' Tim Stutzle will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these teams play on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Canadian Tire Centre.

Canucks vs. Senators Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 9

Thursday, November 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Favorite: Canucks (-115)

Canucks (-115) Total: 6.5

6.5 TV: ESPN+

Canucks Players to Watch

Pettersson has been a key contributor for Vancouver this season, collecting 21 points in 12 games.

Quinn Hughes has chipped in with 20 points (five goals, 15 assists).

J.T. Miller has scored seven goals and added 11 assists in 12 games for Vancouver.

Casey DeSmith's record is 2-0-1. He has conceded 10 goals (3.1 goals against average) and recorded 95 saves with a .905% save percentage (32nd in league).

Senators Players to Watch

Ottawa's Stuetzle has recorded 12 assists and three goals in 11 games. That's good for 15 points.

Claude Giroux has made a big impact for Ottawa this season with 13 points (five goals and eight assists).

This season, Ottawa's Mathieu Joseph has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) this season.

In the crease, Anton Forsberg has a record of 2-2-0 in four games this season, conceding 11 goals (3.4 goals against average) with 69 saves and an .863 save percentage, 61st in the league.

Canucks vs. Senators Stat Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Senators AVG Senators Rank 1st 4.5 Goals Scored 4 3rd 2nd 2 Goals Allowed 3.45 23rd 25th 29.1 Shots 32.5 11th 18th 31.1 Shots Allowed 31.2 19th 4th 32.61% Power Play % 22.92% 12th 18th 77.27% Penalty Kill % 73.68% 22nd

