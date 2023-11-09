The Vancouver Canucks (9-2-1) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they square off against the Ottawa Senators (5-6) on the road on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Canucks vs. Senators Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Canucks (-115) Senators (-105) 7 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks Betting Insights

The Canucks have won three of their four games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (75.0%).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Vancouver has a record of 3-1 (winning 75.0%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Canucks' implied win probability is 53.5%.

Vancouver and its opponent have gone over 7 combined goals in eight of 12 games this season.

Canucks vs Senators Additional Info

Canucks vs. Senators Rankings

Canucks Total (Rank) Senators Total (Rank) 54 (1st) Goals 44 (7th) 24 (2nd) Goals Allowed 38 (16th) 15 (2nd) Power Play Goals 11 (9th) 10 (17th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 10 (17th)

Canucks Advanced Stats

The Canucks average 4.5 goals per game, for a total of 54, which leads the NHL.

The Canucks are ranked second in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 24 total goals (only two per game).

The team's goal differential (+30) tops the league this season .

