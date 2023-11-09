Canucks vs. Senators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:46 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vancouver Canucks (9-2-1) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they square off against the Ottawa Senators (5-6) on the road on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Canucks vs. Senators Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Canucks (-115)
|Senators (-105)
|7
|Canucks (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Canucks Betting Insights
- The Canucks have won three of their four games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (75.0%).
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Vancouver has a record of 3-1 (winning 75.0%).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Canucks' implied win probability is 53.5%.
- Vancouver and its opponent have gone over 7 combined goals in eight of 12 games this season.
Canucks vs Senators Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Canucks vs. Senators Rankings
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|Senators Total (Rank)
|54 (1st)
|Goals
|44 (7th)
|24 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|38 (16th)
|15 (2nd)
|Power Play Goals
|11 (9th)
|10 (17th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|10 (17th)
Canucks Advanced Stats
- The Canucks average 4.5 goals per game, for a total of 54, which leads the NHL.
- The Canucks are ranked second in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 24 total goals (only two per game).
- The team's goal differential (+30) tops the league this season .
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.