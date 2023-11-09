Top Player Prop Bets for Canucks vs. Senators on November 9, 2023
The Vancouver Canucks visit the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Elias Pettersson, Tim Stutzle and others in this outing.
Canucks vs. Senators Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Canucks vs. Senators Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks
Elias Pettersson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Pettersson is Vancouver's top contributor with 21 points. He has six goals and 15 assists this season.
Pettersson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 6
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|7
|at Sharks
|Nov. 2
|0
|3
|3
|1
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 31
|3
|0
|3
|5
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|2
Quinn Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
Quinn Hughes is another of Vancouver's offensive options, contributing 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) to the team.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 6
|1
|3
|4
|5
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Sharks
|Nov. 2
|1
|4
|5
|2
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 31
|0
|3
|3
|5
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
J.T. Miller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
J.T. Miller's season total of 18 points has come from seven goals and 11 assists.
Miller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 6
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Sharks
|Nov. 2
|1
|2
|3
|4
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 31
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 28
|1
|0
|1
|2
NHL Props Today: Ottawa Senators
Tim Stützle Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Stuetzle has scored three goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 12 assists (1.1 per game), fueling the Ottawa offense with 15 total points (1.4 per game).
Stuetzle Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 8
|1
|3
|4
|2
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Penguins
|Oct. 28
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Islanders
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|4
Claude Giroux Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Claude Giroux has helped lead the offense for Ottawa this season with five goals and eight assists.
Giroux Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 8
|2
|1
|3
|2
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Penguins
|Oct. 28
|0
|2
|2
|5
|at Islanders
|Oct. 26
|1
|0
|1
|6
