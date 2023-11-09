The Vancouver Canucks visit the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Elias Pettersson, Tim Stutzle and others in this outing.

Canucks vs. Senators Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Canucks vs. Senators Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

Elias Pettersson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Pettersson is Vancouver's top contributor with 21 points. He has six goals and 15 assists this season.

Pettersson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Nov. 6 0 1 1 3 vs. Stars Nov. 4 1 0 1 7 at Sharks Nov. 2 0 3 3 1 vs. Predators Oct. 31 3 0 3 5 vs. Rangers Oct. 28 0 1 1 2

Quinn Hughes Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

Quinn Hughes is another of Vancouver's offensive options, contributing 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) to the team.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Nov. 6 1 3 4 5 vs. Stars Nov. 4 0 0 0 6 at Sharks Nov. 2 1 4 5 2 vs. Predators Oct. 31 0 3 3 5 vs. Rangers Oct. 28 0 0 0 3

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

J.T. Miller's season total of 18 points has come from seven goals and 11 assists.

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Nov. 6 1 1 2 2 vs. Stars Nov. 4 0 0 0 0 at Sharks Nov. 2 1 2 3 4 vs. Predators Oct. 31 1 0 1 2 vs. Rangers Oct. 28 1 0 1 2

NHL Props Today: Ottawa Senators

Tim Stützle Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Stuetzle has scored three goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 12 assists (1.1 per game), fueling the Ottawa offense with 15 total points (1.4 per game).

Stuetzle Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Nov. 8 1 3 4 2 vs. Lightning Nov. 4 0 1 1 0 vs. Kings Nov. 2 0 0 0 3 at Penguins Oct. 28 0 2 2 1 at Islanders Oct. 26 0 1 1 4

Claude Giroux Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Claude Giroux has helped lead the offense for Ottawa this season with five goals and eight assists.

Giroux Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Nov. 8 2 1 3 2 vs. Lightning Nov. 4 1 0 1 2 vs. Kings Nov. 2 0 1 1 2 at Penguins Oct. 28 0 2 2 5 at Islanders Oct. 26 1 0 1 6

