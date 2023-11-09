In the upcoming game against the Ottawa Senators, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Carson Soucy to light the lamp for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Carson Soucy score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Soucy stats and insights

Soucy has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Senators yet this season.

Soucy has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 22.2% of them.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 38 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

