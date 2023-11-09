In the upcoming contest against the Ottawa Senators, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Dakota Joshua to light the lamp for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Dakota Joshua score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Joshua stats and insights

Joshua has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Senators.

Joshua has no points on the power play.

Joshua averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Senators defensive stats

On defense, the Senators are conceding 38 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

