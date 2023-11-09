Will Devin Shore Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 9?
On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken match up against the Colorado Avalanche. Is Devin Shore going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Devin Shore score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Shore stats and insights
- Shore has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.
- Shore has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have given up 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Kraken vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
