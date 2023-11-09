Will Eeli Tolvanen Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 9?
Can we count on Eeli Tolvanen finding the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken take on the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Eeli Tolvanen score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Tolvanen stats and insights
- Tolvanen has scored in three of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
- Tolvanen has picked up two assists on the power play.
- Tolvanen's shooting percentage is 12.0%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have conceded 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Tolvanen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|15:00
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|12:48
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:39
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|16:36
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|14:29
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:41
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:45
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|10/21/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|17:25
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/19/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|17:19
|Home
|W 7-4
|10/17/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:15
|Home
|L 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kraken vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.