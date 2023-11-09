In the upcoming contest versus the Ottawa Senators, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Elias Pettersson to score a goal for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Elias Pettersson score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pettersson stats and insights

In four of 12 games this season, Pettersson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Senators.

He has two goals on the power play, and also seven assists.

Pettersson's shooting percentage is 19.4%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 38 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.