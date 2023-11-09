The Vancouver Canucks, with Elias Pettersson, are in action Thursday versus the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Pettersson in that upcoming Canucks-Senators game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Elias Pettersson vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pettersson Season Stats Insights

Pettersson's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:56 per game on the ice, is +9.

Pettersson has netted a goal in a game four times this year in 12 games played, including multiple goals once.

Pettersson has a point in 10 of 12 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.

Pettersson has an assist in eight of 12 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.

The implied probability that Pettersson hits the over on his points prop total is 70.4%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Pettersson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 51.2%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pettersson Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 38 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +6.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 12 Games 2 21 Points 3 6 Goals 1 15 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.